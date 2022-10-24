Dua Lipa’s weekly lifestyle magazine features Quezon City resto ‘Van Gogh is Bipolar’

A restaurant in Quezon City was featured in Service95, a weekly lifestyle newsletter founded by Dua Lipa.

“[Take] a trip with freelance lifestyle journalist Juli Suazo to the mood-altering marvel that is Filipino restaurant Van Gogh is Bipolar,” Dua Lipa wrote on Twitter.

Established in 2009 by artist and chef Jetro Rafael who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, the restaurant serves as a mental health sanctuary with a focus on food and healing.

The food offered by the restaurant is named after celebrities, writers, songs, and novels such as Demi Lovato’s Raw Sweetness, Courtney Love’s Potion dessert, Britney Spears’ Honey Spicy cheese, Romeo and Juliet wine, and Virginia Woolf’s Tears soup.

In 2020, the restaurant closed not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but because Rafael has to focus on his partner who was diagnosed with colon cancer.

“My priority has always been my family. Honestly, my pausing had nothing to do with the pandemic. I made the decision to stop everything to focus on taking care of my life partner of 20 years. To be given the opportunity to spend more time with a loved one is a rare gift itself,” Rafael was quoted in F&B Report.

Those interested to visit may book a reservation through an online form.

Van Gogh is Bipolar is located at Maginhawa Street, Sikatuna Village, Quezon City.