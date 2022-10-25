‘Tara work po tayo’: Mimiyuuuh sends motivational message via TikTok video

Can’t get out of bed because of being drawn to the latest entertainment and celebrity news?

Content creator Mimiyuuh came to the rescue to send a motivational message for you to get up and work.

“Ay wow, cellphone lang siya nang cellphone—nakiki-marites, nakiki-tsimis opo. Wala kang work? Walang work?” Mimiyuuuh said in a Tiktok video posted on Monday.

“Ay meroon opo, so tama na kaka-scorll opo kasi kahit alam mo ang buong tsimis na yan, nagkapera ang bangko mo? Nagkapera ang wallet mo? Nagkapera ka ba? Ay hindi opo, so tama na ang pagma-Marites. Work tayo. Tara work po tayo, opo. Work tayo. Tara work po tayo, opo,” she continued.

Based on the comments of social media users, Mimiyuuuh’s words appeared to be effective.

“I just rise up from the bed. Thank you HAHAHAHAA,” a social media user wrote.

“SORRY POOOO MAYGAHD. ETO NA BACK TO WORK NA,” an social media user said.

“Me watching this while on the bed,” a Twitter user wrote with laughing emoji.

“Kakabukas ko lang Mimi hahaha kakaloka ka saglit lang naman!! Ito na babalik na sa work ahahaha,” someone said.

“I love it Mimiyuuuh – please do this every week,” a Facebook user suggested.

As of writing, Mimiyuuuh’s video has earned more than 300,000 likes, 8,000 comments, and 2.1 million views on TikTok.