Archdiocese vows cooperation in priest’s abuse case

The Catholic Archdiocese of Tuguegarao said it is cooperating with authorities investigating the case of a priest accused of sex abuse in Cagayan province.

Fr. Karole Reward Israel of a parish in Solana town was “excused” from his priestly duties as the probe is ongoing.

“The archdiocese will fully cooperate with the prosecution service towards the conduct of an unbiased preliminary investigation and will also extend its assistance to our priest,” it said.

Authorities arrested Israel on October 18 amid accusations of abusing a 16-year-old girl.

“If it is established that there is in fact a victim, assistance will likewise be extended,” the archdiocese added.

“Meanwhile, we earnestly ask for prayers for all our priests who bear all the frailties that afflict us all,” it also said.