From construction worker to accountant: CPALE passer inspires with top 10 finish

A former construction worker placed 10th in the October 2022 Certified Public Accountant licensure exam.

Butch Warren Hojas of the University of Visayas – Cebu City was among this month’s 1,722 CPALE passers.

The Professional Regulation Commission announced that 1,722 out of 6,665 examinees passed the October 2022 CPALE.

Construction worker turned CPA

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post congratulating Hojas, the review center, Real Excellence Online CPA Review, shared the CPA topnotcher’s humble beginnings.

“Construction worker noon, CPA topnotcher na ngayon!” the review center’s caption read.

“Congratulations Butch Warren Hojas, CPA! REO Exclusive Reviewee 10th placer, Oct 2022 CPALE,” it added.

The review center’s post also described Hojas as “a 32-year-old hardworking married man with a child.”

Detailing his story, Hojas said returning to school and taking the CPALE has been a rough path for him. He cited that he was out of school for 11 years.

“I am 32 years old already. Noong una akala ko hindi na talaga ako makakapag-college. Nasa construction ako for 7 years, kasama na 4 years abroad. At first. I was hesitant to continue studying because I was out-of-school for 11 years already. Baka kinakalawang na yung utak ko, baka hindi ko kayang sumabay sa mga K-12 graduates,” Hojas said.

“Pero nagpasya ako na pa gandahin yung buhay ko pati na sa pamilya ko kaya itinuloy ko yung pag-enroll sa kolehiyo,” he continued.

All for CPA dreams

Despite these challenges, Hojas said that his dream to become a CPA motivated him to keep going.

“Nagsikap ako, nag-aral ng mabuti. Literal na simula 1st day nong 1st year hanggang sa huling araw bago yung board exam ay talagang consistent ako sa pag-aaral kahit holiday, birthday ko man o walang pasok,” Hojas said.

“Pinangarap ko talagang maging CPA kung kaya ‘yung pagsisikap ko ganun na lang,” he added.

Financial problems continued to challenge Hojas.

“Yung sitwasyon namin financially pahirap ng pahirap mula nong nagka-pandemic,” Hojas said.

The CPA passer likewise shared that he had second thoughts on pursuit of his CPA dream when he was blessed with a child in his last year in college.

“Akala ko mapapahinto ako ng pag-aaral. Kahit nung ga-graduate na ako nagdalawang isip pa ako na mag-take na ng board exam kasi may aalagaan na akong anak at yung asawa ko nagtatrabaho, magiging hati yung atensyon ko sa pag-aaral at pag-aalaga ng aming anak,” Hojas said.

“Pero talagang hindi ko sinuko yung pangarap kong maging isang ganap na CPA lalo’t malapit ko na itong maabot,” he continued.

Hojas’ hard work later paid off as he graduated cum laude.

After graduating, Hojas strived hard to prepare himself for the CPALE.

To focus on his review, Hojas’ mother-in-law looked after his son in the meantime.

“Dahil sa pagkakataon na binigay sa akin ng asawa ko na makapag-focus sa paghahanda para sa board exam ay sinigurado ko na magiging kontento ako sa preparasyon ko para sa board exam,” Hojas said.

Hojas’ hard work paid off anew as he garnered an 87.50% exam score in his CPALE.

Inspiration to many

With Hojas successfully accomplishing CPALE with 10th placement, several were admired by his story.

His review center said Hojas is “an inspiration to many.”

Some Filipinos also agreed in the comments section where many praised and congratulated Hojas. They said they were inspired by his CPA journey.

“Deserve mo sir..very inspiring yung determination and motivation mo sa buhay!! Congratulations!” a Facebook user commented.

“Congratulations fellow Visayanian and fellow CPA.

May this generation find inspiration in what you have to go through to reach where you are right now. Hats off to you!” another wrote.