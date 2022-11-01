Filipino Instagram users report sudden suspension of accounts

Some Filipino Instagram users were locked out of their accounts on Monday, October 31.

“NASUSPEND INSTAGRAM KO???????? HUHUHUHUHUHU BAKITT??? NAIIYAK AKO HUHU YUNG MEMORIES,” an online user said.

“Yung main IG account ko na suspend? Huwat? Ano ginawa ko para suspend eh pagmumukha ko nga lang andun…as in mga photos na gusto ko lang talaga i-post yung mga andoon why Instagram ,why?” an Instagram user frustratingly asked on Twitter.

“Nasuspend ig acc ko wala naman akong ginagawa sa inyo instagram,” a social media user wrote with three angry emojis.

This online user also shared a screenshot showing that she has been suspended for the next 30 days.

Many Filipino business owners, meanwhile, voiced out their worries.

“Hoy baka kabahan mga ka transact ko sa IG nasuspend account ko baka akala nila scammer ako beh hindi po ako spambot tan***ang Instagram ‘to,” an Instagram user said on Twitter.

“Sana maresolve kaagad business account ko pa naman nasuspend,” another business owner said.

The following day, Instagram said it had fixed a software bug that prevented thousands of users from accessing the photo-sharing platform for about eight hours.

“We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers,” Meta Platforms Inc META.O-owned Instagram said in a tweet on Monday.

A spokesperson for Instagram did not comment on the suspension of accounts.

The outage-tracking website Downdetector reported that they received 7,500 reports at 10:09 a.m.

