Fur parents may commemorate deceased pets at PAWS ‘Pet Memorial Wall’

Filipinos can now commemorate their departed pets through a special memorial wall in Quezon City.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) opened a “Pet Memorial Wall” for visitors whose beloved pets have already crossed the rainbow bridge.

The organization posted its schedule on October 24.

The Pet Memorial Wall is open to visitors until November 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The PAWS Pet Memorial Wall is a special place that people can visit to remember their dearly departed furry family members,” PAWS said.

The welfare society also noted that the site is not a burying ground for pets who have died.

Instead, the wall is dedicated for commemorating beloved pets.

“This memorial located at the PARC grounds is not for placing or burying one’s pet remains, but rather a place to go to commemorate beloved pets who have already passed on,” PAWS said.

This memorial wall is located at the PAWS Animal Rehabilitation Center in Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

Those who wish to visit the memorial wall can purchase a memorial tile for P2,500. This package comprises the following:

The memorial tile

The pet’s photo

A short dedication

Five-year renewal contract

Pet owners can choose from 12 layouts of tiles they wish to purchase for their departed pet animals.

“PAWS is committed to ensure that the Pet Memorial Wall is maintained for as long as the shelter stands,” the post reads.

Available layouts for the memorial tiles can be viewed through PAWS’ website here Pet Memorial Wall – Philippine Animal Welfare Society (paws.org.ph).

Visitors may also order a personalized tile by providing their own artwork in JPG, PNG and PDF format.

“If you’d like a full custom design, we will design a new one for you and allow 3 revisions. Donations of wet cat food would be appreciated!” PAWS said.

Following this invitation, the organization has been featuring some notable memorial tiles on its page.





The most popular so far is a tile dedicated to an adorable pet dog named Skylar.

“Sometimes a family chooses a funny photo of their pet for their pet’s tile on the PAWS Memorial Wall. Skylar’s tile never fails to bring a smile to visitors,” the post reads.

This post garnered 5,600 reactions, 23 comments and 91 shares so far.