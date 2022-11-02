‘Hindi masama ang mag-ingat’: Pinoys reminded of safety protocols on All Souls’ Day

“Hindi masama ang mag-ingat.”

The Department of Health stressed the safety health protocols to be observed this Undas as Filipinos continue to go to cemeteries and columbariums to visit their departed loves ones on All Souls’ Day this Tuesday.

The agency reshared its October 27 post on Facebook which listed tips on how the public can safely commemorate the season amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOH suggested that if possible, only those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or those who have received theirs boosters should visit cemeteries and churches.

It also reminded the public to cover their noses and mouth when coughing or sneezing.

“Magsuot ng facemask at laging takpan ang bibig sa tuwing uubo o babahing,” the health agency said.

“Planuhing mabuti ang pagbisita; kung maari ay huwag ng sumabay at makipagsiksikan sa buhos ng mga tao sa mga sementeryo,” it added.

The DOH also reminded them to sanitize their hands after the visit and to continue wearing their masks when going home and using public transportation.

Face masks are still mandatory in public transportation, according to the president’s executive order on mask mandates.

“Huwag kalimutang i-disinfect ang sarili sa pamamagitan ng pagligo at pagpapalit ng admit,” the agency said.

Based on the DOH’s minimum public health safety protocols for COVID-19, Filipinos are supposed to wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds, observe physical distancing of at least one meter apart and wear face masks.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has allowed the voluntary removal of masks but the elderly, those with comorbidities, the immunocompromised, pregnant women, the unvaccinated, and those with COVID-like symptoms (coughing, sneezing, colds) are encouraged to wear them.