How Pinoys reacted to Mariah Carey’s teaser video ushering Christmas season

It’s tiiiiiiiiiiiiiiime.

Filipinos were among those who reacted to “Songbird Supreme” Mariah Carey‘s teaser video where she hinted at her iconic Holiday song’s comeback to airwaves and public speakers.

The musical diva on November 1 posted a clip of her dressed as a witch and laughing while surrounded by sinister-smiling Halloween lanterns.

A calendar then appears and then transitions itself to the date of November 1.

With it, viewers are greeted by a new scene featuring Mariah in a Santa-inspired outfit surrounded by falling snowflakes while sitting on a reindeer.

“It’s tiiiiiiiiiiiiiime!” she exclaimed in her signature whistle register.

The video has earned a whopping 17.8 million views on Twitter and 179,000 views on Facebook.

The video also caught the attention of Filipinos, who usually associate Mariah and crooner Jose Mari Chan as Christmas icons due to their Holiday songs.

“We’ve been playing the song since September here in the Philippines, to be honest,” a Pinoy tweeted, referring to the country’s months-long Christmas celebration.

This is because yuletide-themed songs—usually those of Jose Mari Chan and Mariah’s—would start to blast on mall speakers and public spaces as Filipinos usher the “-ber” months beginning in September.

ALSO READ: Filipinos mark September 1st as Jose Mari Chan and Mariah Carey’s ‘comeback’ day

Commercial establishments would also start to put up Holiday decorations as early as these months.

“Na-defrost na si Mariah Carey! Hahahaha! #ItsTime,” another Pinoy commented on the diva’s video.

“Defrosting,” in the context of Mariah, refers to a series of memes referencing her song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” being played in public increasingly as Christmas approaches.

It is usually accompanied by an image or a GIF of her in a Santa-inspired suit while covered in ice.

Enjoy halloween because mariah carey is defrosting as we speak pic.twitter.com/BvG3Q2IGnc — Hoshi (@HoshizoraOW) October 30, 2021

“The only singer in the world who has her own season.

@MariahCarey #MariahSZN,” another Filipino tweeted in response to Mariah’s teaser.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is an uptempo track from Mariah’s 1994 album “Merry Christmas.”

It is also considered one of the “ultimate modern Christmas anthems,” according to TIME Magazine.

The song is famous enough to get a rerecording featuring Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber for his 2011 album “Under the Mistletoe.”

There is also a revamped version of the song titled “All I Want for Christmas Is You (Make My Wish Come True Edition)

which features new scenes of Mariah in 2019.