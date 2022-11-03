How to vote for Miss International 2022 bets

Pageant fans can now vote for Philippines’ representative Hannah Arnold via a mobile app and help her make it to the Top 15 of the Miss International competition.

The Miss International organization announced on November 1 the launch of its own mobile application on Apple Store and Google Play stores.

“This is it! Introducing the Miss International App powered by @choicelyapp (Choicely). Download the App on Apple Store or Google Play!” its announcement reads.

In the post, Miss International said that those who have earned the highest number of votes will be included among the coveted Top 15 finalists.

“For the very first time, Miss International will be using Choicely App to gauge who are the most popular delegates in three regions/time zones. The leading delegate with the highest number of votes from these clusters: Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and the Americas will be included in the Top 15,” the organization said.

“Not just one, but three will be fast-tracked through your votes,” it added.

Online voting will start on November 30.

Arnold also announced on Facebook the launch of this app to her supporters in the Philippines.

“To all the Binibining Pilipinas & Miss International fans, we have a special treat for you! For the first time in Miss International history, you have the power to vote for your favourite delegate to make it to the top 15!” she said.

Arnold accompanied her post with a photo that showed the app’s voting interface.



Her supporters immediately rallied behind Arnold in the comments section.

Arnold’s post garnered 2,500 reactions, 48 comments and 286 shares on the platform.

The 26-year-old beauty queen won the Binibining Pilipinas major crown in 2021 to represent the country in the 60th edition of Miss International on December 13.

She was not able to compete that year because the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronation night was later scheduled to push through this year.

Arnold is up against 81 other candidates who will vie for the elusive crown at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

She is also the last of the Binibining Pilipinas beauty queens set to compete in the international pageant stage this year.

Arnold’s successor Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, meanwhile, will compete for the 61st edition of Miss International in 2023.

