‘Refrain from sharing false info’: Taguig City residents asked after fake bomb threat in school

The Taguig City government called for sobriety on sharing false information on social media after a bomb threat disrupted classes in a public high school on Monday afternoon.

The afternoon classes of Signal Village National High School were disrupted after threats of violence against the students circulated on social media.

No bomb or any form of an explosive device, however, was found within the school grounds, according to the city government’s statement about the incident.

“The Philippine National Police, Special Weapons and Tactics team, and bomb squad deployed units to the school. They secured the premises and checked the buildings and their vicinity for any explosive device,” the statement read.

Taguig City then called on its residents to refrain from sharing false information online, particularly posts that would cause unnecessary public alarm.

“The City of Taguig calls on everyone to remain calm. Together with the Philippine National Police, the city government will continue ensuring the safety of everyone,” the local government unit said.

The supposed threats of violence against the students was shared by a Facebook user named Sofia Smith.

Smith left disturbing messages during the Facebook Live of Taguig City’s launch of National Children’s Month (Buwan ng Mga Bata) via the “I Love Taguig” page.

Some online users shared screenshots of these comments on Facebook.

Based on the comments, Smith and other unnamed individuals threatened to commit violence at the Signal Village National High School.

The online user also demanded to see Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano.

Smith did not indicate the motive for making such comments.

Public panic, however, immediately ensued after.

Screenshots of the online user’s comments made rounds on social media, particularly among parents and guardians.

Reports about the situation soon reached the city government.

In response, Signal Village’s afternoon classes were temporarily suspended. Local police conducted a sweeping operation on the place to check for an explosive device.

