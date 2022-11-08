‘Galing ng timing’: ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra’ episode on blood moon aligns with real-life eclipse

Viewers of GMA Network‘s hit historical portal fantasy “Maria Clara at Ibarra” expressed amazement that an episode where the blood moon will appear is aligned with the real world’s events.

In the Kapuso drama, Klay (Barbie Forteza), can only go back to her own world if she is able to go to the bell tower in the church of fictional San Diego during the appearance of the blood moon.

Klay is a Generation Z nursing student who was transported into the world of Jose Rizal‘s famous novel “Noli Me Tangere.”

It has been presumably a month or so since she was absorbed into the book where she met the titular characters, the engaged couple, Maria Clara (Julie Anne San Jose) and Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo), as well as the other characters from the novel.

These include friars Padre Damaso (Tirso Cruz III) and Padre Salvi (Juancho Triviño) and Ibarra’s best friend, Fidel (David Licauco), with whom she often exchanges clashing viewpoints and beliefs.

The once-disinterested nursing student who questioned the relevance of the novel to the study and pursuit of nursing is now facing a dilemma of whether she really wants to leave its world behind.

The teaser preview of November’s 8 episode sees Klay on her way to the bell tower and waiting for the portal to open.

Ibarra and Sisa were apprehended by the guardia civil for breaking the 9 p.m. curfew in their town.

Sisa, who has already succumbed to the darkness, suddenly shouts “Basilio” after seeing an image of a boy resembling her son running away from them. Klay was in the act of going into the portal when she hears a gunshot.

Meanwhile, state meteorologists said that Filipinos will witness a total lunar eclipse on the same day as the drama’s airing of the blood moon episode.

Viewers of the Kapuso drama expressed their reactions upon learning of the phenomenon.

“Grabeng coincidence ‘to, mula Nov. 1, the day when Sisa’s insanity started based on the book and it was aired at exactly Nov. 1, 2022, juskoo kudos, MCI team!” a Twitter user commented, referring to the team of “Maria Clara at Ibarra.”

“Hayp na ‘yan, ang galing!!! Grabehan naman ang planning at execution ng #MCI!” another Pinoy exclaimed with a heart emoji.

“Oh tapos aasa na ko na i-ta-timing [niyo] din na sa Pasko ang [episode] na mamamatay si Sisa at Elias ha. Tataba ng utak ng writers. Ginalingan masyado,” wrote a different Filipino with clapping emojis.

“Galing ng timing! Parang ‘yung pagkabaliw ni Sisa sa libro at TV series, parehong Nov. 1!” another Twitter user exclaimed.

State meteorologists said that the moon’s surface on November 8 will appear red as it falls into the darkest path of the earth’s shadow called the “umbra.”

The peak stage of the lunar eclipse is at 6:59 p.m.

The moon will remain in totality until 7:42 p.m. and then go into a partial eclipse until 8:49 p.m.

By 9:57 p.m., the phenomenon will come to an end.

RELATED: Blood moon rises: Where to watch total lunar eclipse this November 8