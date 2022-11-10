LIST: Top performing schools, examinees in Physician Licensure Exams October 2022

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Thursday released the list of top-performing schools in the Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) conducted last October.

The commission announced that the following educational institutions had 50 or more examinees and with at least 85% passing percentage:

Angeles University Foundation — 100% Pamantasan ng Lungod ng Maynila — 97.22% St. Luke’s Medical Center College of Medicine–William H. Quasha Memorial (SLMC-CM WHQM) — 95.74% Cebu Institute of Medicine and University of the Philippines–Manila — 95.65% Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health — 94.44% University of Cebu College of Medicine Foundation Inc–Mandaue (UCSM) — 93.94% University of Santo Tomas — 90.43% West Visayas State University–La Paz — 89.19% University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center (UERMMCI) — 87.40%

PRC said that 3,826 out of 5,958 examinees passed the medical boards held in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, here are the top ten examinees who garnered the highest ratings in the October 2022 PLE:

Justin Adriel Zent Gautier Togonon (UP Manila) — 89.00% Francesca Marie Abu Lagrosa (UP Manila) — 88.75% Karla Joyce Saavedra Badong (Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila) — 88.00% Kim Zapatos Sia (UST) — 87.67% Gamaliel Pulpulaan Galigao (UERMMCI) and Mark Arlo Hernandez Segundo (West Visayas State University–La Paz) — 87.58% Christian Joseph Barrion Cruzado (Far Eastern University–Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation) and Sonny Cabahug Redulla (Cebu Institute of Medicine) — 87.50% Neill Steven Cainglet Cachuela (UST) and Trisha Marie Ramos Galapon (UP Manila) — 87.50% Anna Patricia Añonuevo Bartolome (Our Lady of Fatima University–Valenzuela), Christopher Tabora Pilarta (UP Manila), Randy Franz Gubantes Selim (SLMC-CM WHQM), Keith Alexius Kim Wangkay (UERMMCI) — 87.25% Christian Jerell Salvacion Cosme (UST) — 87.17% David Marco Abaya Bildan (UERMMCI), Mark Johnuel Matabilas Duavis (UCSM), Christine Bernadette Ofrano Lo (UP Manila), Hannah Leian Herrera Tan (Davao Medical Foundation School) — 87.08%

The PLE, also known as the medical boards, is the last step toward becoming a doctor in the country.

It is taken after an individual has graduated from medical school with a degree of Doctor of Medicine.