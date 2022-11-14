US parish welcomes image of Antipolo’s patroness

A replica of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage was enthroned at a parish in the US in an effort to promote the devotion and the Antipolo Cathedral as an international shrine.

The enthronement was held during Mass at the Church of the Assumption in Connecticut’s Westport community on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The liturgical celebration was presided over by Fr. Reynante Tolentino, Rector of the Antipolo International Shrine. Among the concelebrants was Fr. Cyrus Bartolome, pastor of Assumption Parish and Bridgeport diocese’s Episcopal Vicar for Filipino Catholics.

Tolentino said the initiative seeks to have replica images of Our Lady enthroned in different places across the world, especially in areas where there is a large Filipino community.

In October 2021, a replica of Antipolo’s patroness was enshrined at the Basilica di Santo Stefano Maggiore, parish of migrants, under the Archdiocese of Milan in Italy.

