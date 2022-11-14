‘Taylor Swift endorsing Mang Inasal?’: Miss Earth Australia 2022 Sheridan Mortlock praises Pinoy fast food meals

Australia’s bet Sheridan Mortlock for Miss Earth 2022 was spotted eating a popular Filipino food on social media last week.

Mortlock on November 10 shared a photo via her Instagram Stories that showed her carrying a food bundle inside an elevator.

It was Mang Inasal’s latest offering—the Family Fiesta Food Bundle.

The homegrown brand’s logo was recognizable in the snapshot.

“We’re eating good tonight,” Mortlock said on the post.

She then showcased the different food items in the bundle through a mukbang-style livestream.

Mang Inasal’s new food package comprises its signature dishes in a family-sized bundle.

The Family Fiesta comes in four different types, all of which contain a platter of Java rice.

Each bundle is good for four to six people

Mang Inasal posted screenshots of this stream via its own Instagram Stories.

The fast food chain also posted these screenshots on Facebook.

It thanked Mortlock for sharing its latest offering with her supporters via Kumu, a video-sharing app.

“MARAMING SALAMAT, Miss Earth Australia 2022 Sheridan Mortlock for sharing your love for the Philippines and Mang Inasal plus trying out our trending #MangInasalFamilyFiesta!” Mang Inasal said.

In a separate post, Mortlock said she loved the food that Mang Inasal gifted her.

“Thank you Mang Inasal Philippines for delivering this delicious meal! Was so excited to try such an iconic local foodery and I was not disappointed. Definitely going back for round two,” Mortlock said with a heart emoji.

Mortlock, who has earned a reputation for having a resemblance with Taylor Swift, quickly earned some buzz among Mang Inasal’s patrons.

Aside from gushing over her looks, others also quipped that the fast food chain got a free endorsement from the singer-songwriter.

“Taylor niyo favorite ang Mang Inasal,” one Facebook user said.

“Libreng endorse ni Taylor Swift,” another Facebook user commented.

“Taylor Swift endorser na ng Mang Inasal,” another user said.

Meanwhile, Jenny Ramp is representing the Philippines for Miss Earth 2022.

The coronation night will take place at the Cove Manila, Okada Manila in Parañaque City on November 29.

