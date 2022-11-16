Kdrama fan Robredo recreates ‘Crash Landing on You’ scenes in Switzerland

Former Vice President Leni Robredo, an avid Kdrama fan, explored the filming locations of the hit Korean drama “Crash Landing on You” in Switzerland.

“Crash Landing on You” follows the story of a billionaire heiress Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) who accidentally paraglides into North Korea and falls in love with a chivalrous army officer Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin).

Robredo went to Switzerland to attend The State of Asia Conference organized by the Asia Society Switzerland.

During her visit, Robredo did not miss her chance to recreate some of the scenes of the Korean series.

One of the photos showed Robredo and her friends posing a picture at Sigriswil Panorama Bridge.

In the series, Jeong Hyeok and Seo Dan (Seo Ji-hye) visited the bridge and met Se-ri.

The former vice president also visited a park in Lindenhof, Zurich. In the latter part of the series, Se-ri went to the same park to look for Jeong Hyeok.

Robredo and her friends also went to Münsterbrücke, a pedestrian and road bridge located in Zurich.

Robredo took the chance to ride a boat in lake Brienz. In the series, Se-ri was cruising down the lake when she heard Jeong Hyeok, who she did not know yet at that time, playing a beautiful piece on his piano.

Longtime Kdrama fan

In an interview with Chef Sharin Tee early last year, the Angat Buhay NGO chair admitted that she has been a Kdrama for a long time, even before entering politics.

One of the first Kdrama she watched was “City Hunter” starring Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young, which was released in 2011 and was aired on ABS-CBN.

“Descendants of the Sun” and “Mr. Sunshine” were the two Korean shows that ignited her love for Kdrama, Robredo said.

She also shared that she usually binges on Korean series while in transit, especially when riding a bus to and from Naga.

Robredo also recalled the time when she watched “Crash Landing on You.”

“Naalala ko pa chef ito yung napanood ko sa bus. Natapos ko yung Crash Landing sa bus. Parang naka-ilang bus rides din. Pati yung ending sa bus ko siya napanood,” Robredo said.

“Naalala ko ‘to chef e kasi meroon akong security na kasama sa bus na nabilitaan ko na pagbaba na namin na pinapanood niya din pala yung Crash Landing sa phone niya habang nasa bus kami,” she added.

Early this year, Robredo also rewatched “Crash Landing on You.”

She also greeted the “Crash Landing on You” couple when they tied the knot in real life last March 31.

If given a chance to meet Korean stars, Robredo said she wants to meet the actors of “The Doctors” because it is her daughters’ favorite series.

Meanwhile, her favorite actress are Park Min Young of “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim,” Son Ye-jin of “Crash Landing of You,” and Park Shin Hye of “The Doctors,” and “Pinocchio.”

