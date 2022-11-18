‘Palimos via Gcash?’: Iwa Moto gets surprised by children asking for e-money

Actress Iwa Moto shared her hilarious interaction with children begging for money via Gcash.

In a TikTok video, Iwa shared that she went to a shop inside their village when she encountered these three kids.

The actress said one of them asked for money because they were hungry.

“‘Ma’am, ma’am, pang-kain lang po kasi gutom na kami,'” Iwa quoted one of the children.

“Ang sabi naman nung middle na bata is para makauwi na raw sila,” she added.

Iwa told them she did not have spare coins. She said she did not bring cash and bag because the store she visited accepts electronic payments.

To Iwa’s surprise, the smallest kid butted in and said: “Ako po tumatanggap ng GCash.”

The “StarStruck” alumna was shocked especially when the kid brought out a phone.

Online users were also surprised that begging money has also gone digital.

“Lupet naka-Gcash na nakikisabay din daw po sila sa trend,” a TikTok user wrote with laughing emoji.

“Techy na din sila ngayon,” a social media user said.

“HAHAHAHA taray nag-upgrade naka-Gcash na,” a TikTok user commented.

“SAMEEE! May namamalimos samin kanina, sabi ko ‘wala akong cash.’ Sabi ba naman ‘pwede pong Gcash, pwede rin pong Paymaya” SHOOKT IZ ME JUSKO,” a social media user said.

Iwa’s “story time” on TikTok garnered 636,900 views, 25,400 likes and 731 comments.

Iwa won as first runner-up in the third season of the reality-based talent search show “StarStruck.” She is known for her role as Valentina in the fantasy television series “Darna” in 2009, starring Marian Rivera as the show’s lead star.