‘Combination of age, birthdate’: Tailor, fish vendor, tricycle driver become instant millionaire in lotto

Three lucky bettors won millions of pesos after betting on a combination of age and birthdate.

A tailor based in Taytay, Rizal bagged P21 million in the Megalotto 6/45 last November 4 with the combination of her children’s age: 16-13-02-19-11-07.

“Nasa 15 taon na po akong tumatangkilik sa lotto. Sa nakaraang siyam na buwan napagpasyahan ko po na tayaang numero ang edad ng aking mga anak at sa hindi po inaasahang pagkakataon nakamit ko po ang aking pinapangarap,” the tailor said.

The lotto winner said that the money she won would be helpful to revive her sewing business, which went bankrupt because of the pandemic.

On the other hand, for the 35-year-old fish vendor from Pasig City, said the combination of his and his partner’s birthdates allowed him to bring home more than P24 million from Lotto 6/42 drawn on October 25.

His winning combination is 28-10-30-08-01-16.

Asked how he plans to spend his winnings, the fish vendor said, “Sa ngayon, ipangpupuhunan ko muna po sa magiging bagong negosyo ko. Yung iba, itatabi ko muna po sa banko.”

Like the lucky bettor from Pasig City, a 29-year-old tricycle driver from San Antonio, Zambales also won P5.9 million in a separate Lotto 6/42 jackpot drawn on November 8.

He placed his bet on his family’s and relatives’ birthdates which are, 09-06-29-07-05-19.

In an interview with Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, the tricycle driver said he would use the money to finance his children’s education.

“Thankful ako sa PCSO kasi sila ang naging daan para mabibiyaan ako ng ganitong kalaking halaga na magagamit ko para sa pag-aaral at kinabukasan ng aking mga anak. Isa po akong tricycle driver at maliit lang ang kinikita sa araw-araw kaya napakalaking tulong po nito,” the lotto winner said.

Lotto winners have one year from the date of the draw to collect their prizes, or they will be forfeited and will form part of the PCSO Charity Fund, based on the Republic Act No. 1169.

To claim the prize in PCSO Main Office in Mandaluyong City, winners must sign and write their names on the back of the winning ticket and present two government-issued identification cards.

Last October 2, 433 bettors won the P236-million 6/55 Grand Lotto jackpot, which prompted experts to measure the probability of winning the game.

RELATED: ‘Not impossible’: Statistical probability of 433 bettors winning 6/55 Grand Lotto jackpot