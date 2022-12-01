‘Buy-bust ops?’: Meme page shares how a Pinoy prepares Christmas aguinaldo for ‘inaanaks’

A meme page reshared a Facebook post of a Pinoy who quipped that her cash gift preparation for her godchildren for Christmas looked like a “buy-bust operation.”

Online seller Anna Perez on Wednesday gave a glimpse of how she was preparing her “aguinaldo” or Christmas gifts for the upcoming Holiday Season with the caption:

“Nagmukhang buy-bust operation ‘yung paghahanda ko ng pang malakasang aguinaldo… Bring it on, mga inaanaks!”

Perez added emojis of rolling-on-the-floor laughing faces on her post.

The picture accompanying the post included P20 coins wrapped in small zip-lock bags. Each bag also contains a piece of paper.

Perez’s post was reshared by the “Tom sawyer memes” page, making it viral on the social media platform.

It has garnered 8,800 pure laughing reactions and 3,400 shares from the meme page so far. The post has also earned over 300 comments, ranging from amused reactions to more serious ones.

“Dating papel. [Ngayon] barya [ka na lang] haha,” a social media user wrote with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Parang mas masaya pa rin ‘pag 20php bill [sweatdrop emoji] Parang ang lungkot tignan ng bata tapos mindset, baryang bente lang [sweatdrop emoji] Kahit same amount lang, hahaha,” another Facebook user commented.

“Barya na pala ngayon ang P20 huhu,” wrote a different Pinoy.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas first unveiled the P20 coin in 2019. It went into circulation the following year.

The BSP previously said that the lifespan of the P20’s coin version is longer compared to its banknote version.

It also said that the coin version is “more cost-efficient to produce.”

Meanwhile, giving gifts to godchildren is a Christmas tradition among Pinoys. These are usually in the form of cash or items.