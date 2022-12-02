‘Ramdam mo na talaga’: Pinoys share snaps of Rizal Park’s Christmas decors

“Damang-dama mo na ang Pasko.”

As Christmas approaches, Filipinos have begun sharing pictures of the colorful light installations at Rizal Park for the Holidays.

The park, also known as Luneta Park, officially unveiled its giant Christmas tree and Holiday decorations on November 16 to bring the Yuletide spirit to Filipinos.

The lighting ceremony was simultaneously conducted with the lighting of Manila’s famous landmarks.

Filipinos visiting Rizal Park will be greeted by festive decorations adorning the open space such as a large display of the Nativity Scene, lighted old-fashioned lamposts and dazzling reindeer light installations.

Those who have already visited the park shared their own snapshots of these Christmas decors.

“Ramdam muna talaga dito sa Luneta Park ang Pasko,” another Facebook user wrote with emojis of a partying face and a confetti ball.

Another Pinoy shared similar thoughts.

“Damang dama mo na ang Pasko dito sa Luneta Park. Advance Merry Christmas sa lahat,” she wrote with emojis of a heart, partying face and a confetti.

Rizal Park annually puts up festive decorations to spread Holiday cheer to the public.

