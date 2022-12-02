Eva Le Queen launches ‘Tampal Puso’ donation drive to gift children this Christmas

Eva Le Queen, one of the finalists of “Drag Race Philippines” Season 1, launched a donation drive that seeks to give Christmas packages to children in time for the season.

Called “Tampal Puso,” the Christmas donation drive will benefit 34 children from a charity organization in Pasig City called Tahanan ng Pagmamahal.

Official social media pages of the initiative were also set up for updates and announcements.

“As the Holiday season approaches, we are officially launching @tampalpuso, an initiative started by @eva_lequeen that would benefit 34 kids from Tahanan ng Pagmamahal,” the announcement reads.

“For those who would like to extend their help, our donation channels are now open,” it added.

The “Tampal Puso” was derived from the word “Tampalpuke,” a Caviteño term that Eva mentioned as part of her hilarious act in the Snatch Game, a challenge in one of the episodes of “DRPH” Season 1.

“Tampalpuke” might sound lewd to some Filipinos. However, it means flat fish or flounder in English.

Eva’s fans later turned the word into a subject for memes and posts about the drag queen.

The word also became popular in online conversations about the local drag scene. Moreover, Eva’s fans were also given the name “Tampalpukeans”.

On the post, organizers of Tampal Puso said that the public can donate either monetary or in-kind donations.

Cash donations can be sent through their donation channels, Maya, BPI and GCash.

In-kind support, meanwhile, may include the following:

Milk

Sanitary products (Shampoo, deodorant, cleaners safe for babies, alcohol and thermometer gun

Medicines

Food and condiments.

For more details on how to help, the post provided links for those who wish to be this venture’s sponsor or volunteer.

Tahanan ng Pagmamahal, the beneficiary, is a shelter that was founded by Mr. Reylindo and Mrs. Myrna Ortega in December 2006.

The organization has since served as the home for abandoned, neglected, foundling and surrendered children.

It is also registered with the Securities Exchange Commission and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Precious Paula Nicole, the country’s first “Drag Race Superstar”, also previously opened her own relief efforts called to help victims of Typhoon “Karding” last September.

Called Team Precious, Precious coordinated this with Angat Buhay, a non-government charity organization.

