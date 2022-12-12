‘My favorite space’: Past boarders go on nostalgia trip as UPLB set to demolish Old Men’s Dorm

Past boarders of the historic Old Men’s Dorm in a state university in Los Baños went on a nostalgia trip following the decision to demolish the building after housing students for more than 50 years.

The University of the Philippines-Los Baños‘ Office of Student Housing on December 7 announced that it is holding a “farewell program” for the Old Unit 1 of its Men’s Residence Hall to pay tribute to the structure before it gets taken down.

The program will be held at the Men’s Residence Hall on December 13, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

There will be opening remarks, a message from the Chancellor, eulogies from alumni and previous staff and closing remarks.

According to the office, the dorm has been “out of commission due to severe deterioration” since 2011.

“After all considerations, together with consultations from former residents, the final decision was to demolish the building,” it said on a Facebook post.

The demolition will commence on students’ Christmas break and end before the classes start for the second semester of the school year 2022-2023.

A picture accompanying the post showed some UPLB students in front of the dorm house taken on Feb. 6, 1962, based on its in-photo text.

Following the announcement, several past boarders flooded the comments section with their own memories of the old dorm house.

“Unit 2208 (1984-88)… it was indeed, my favorite space where I learned to survive the challenges of being away from my family, witnessed my sleepless nights during exam period, [taught] me how to share common areas with respect — clean and very spacious — and most of all, prioritize my safety to the max with free 24-7 security,” a Facebook user wrote.

“And super affordable… I will never forget you… farewell for now… thank you for all the good memories… thank you for allowing me to meet beautiful door mates and roommates, thank you for allowing me to graduate in time…” he added.

“Oh no! My beloved Unit 1! Room 1203 (1983-86) with a direct view of Baker Hall. Even back then, it wasn’t in good nick. Whole building shudders when we have a noise barrage!” another Pinoy recalled.

“Wow! Men’s dorm will never be the same without that old decrepit Unit 1. Men’s dorm was the place where I met my true friends and made [a] lifelong family with my roommates,” wrote a different Facebook user.

“Been a resident there in 1979-1980. Was a freshman then. My roommates are sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Grabe silang magpuyat para mag-aral. Books nila ang dami. Got a taste of a university life in that dorm. Happy memories too!” another Pinoy shared.

“UNIT 5. First time ko ma-experience maharana ::),” recalled another Facebook user.

“Unit 5 for 2 [years]… memorable TV room, jam-packed to watch The Twilight Zone… the kitchen at the back of Unit 1, laking tulong sa kulang na stipend. Fond memories of a provinciana,” wrote a different Pinoy.

Last year, the UP administration consulted former dorm residents to get their opinions about the next steps to be taken for the building.

A news item from UPLB’s website said that Unit 1 of the building was found to be “termite-ridden and in an advanced stage of deterioration and declared a potential fire hazard” in 2010.