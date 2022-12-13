PSA: Official receipts, IDs no longer required if driver’s licenses are presented to enforcers

The official receipt of a driver’s license is no longer required if the license itself is presented to a traffic enforcer.

The Land Transportation Office issued this advisory on Facebook on December 7 amid reports that some law enforcers are confiscating both the licenses and ORs of drivers for alleged violations.

“Hindi kinakailangang ipakita ang Official Receipt (OR) ng inyong lisensya sa pagmamaneho kung naipakita na ang Driver’s License card sa Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) o deputized agents,” LTO said.

In the post, the agency also reminded law enforcers that they should not ask for official receipt or IDs from motorists.

“Pinagbabawalan na ang mga law enforcement officer (LEO) na hingin ang official receipt (OR) ng lisensya kung may naipakita nang driver’s license card ang nahuling motorista,” LTO said.

This policy can also be found on the website of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

In the latest update about MMDA’s reminder of traffic rules to drivers, it was stated that motorists shall present either their driver’s license or identification cards, and not both documents, during the apprehension.

The agency also noted that the following documents can also be considered driver’s licenses:

ID Plastic Card

DLR / Temporary Driver’s License

TOP (Temporary Operator’s Permit)

International Driver’s License

Foreign License

Valid LGU OVR

Moreover, the agency also said that only a deputized traffic enforcer can flag motorists for traffic violations.

Drivers who are flagged by a traffic enforcer, meanwhile, have the right to ask them for their “mission orders.”

A mission order is an enforcer’s “area of responsibility (AOR) and time of duty”.

“This mission order shall include, but are not limited to, responsibilities of performing Traffic Direction and Control (TDC) function and providing assistance in traffic crash investigation,” MMDA said on the website.

“The Personnel Inspection Monitoring Group (PIMG) and or MMDA officers shall ask for the mission order during the inspection/monitoring of TE’s at the deployment area or as necessary,” the agency added.

Complaints and recommendations

LTO’s post has so far garnered 6,100 reactions, 581 comments and 7,100 shares on the platform.

In the comments section, motorist called on the agency to cascade this information to local government units whose local cops and enforcers were the ones confiscating their licenses and IDs.

“Bakit hindi niyo padalhan ng memo ang mga LGU? Kasi kahit may public advisory na kayo hindi naman pinapansin ng mga enforcer ng LGU kasi wala daw silang natanggap na memo,” one online user said.

“Ano naman masasabi niyo sa mga LGU n nangungumpiska ng ID ng license kahit may utos na ang mag nakakataas sa knila. LGU ba masusnod o kayo mga nasa gobyerno na national?” another online user asked.

Other Filipinos also suggested that the LTO should conduct a seminar or communicate properly with other related government offices.

“Gumawa po kayo ng GC niyo at kausapin niyo po lahat ng mga nanghuhuli ng lisensya. Kulang po kayo sa communication. Kaming mga motorista ang naiipit,” a Facebook user suggested.

“Kulang sa seminar ang mga enforcer niyo. Top to bottom, maraming aanga-anga at kanya kanya ng patakaran,” an online user said.

“Bakit di niyo gawin interconnection ang pag verify ng mga license at registration SA LTO, MMDA, PNP HPG, at LGU enforcer para naman hindi pagka perahan ng matatalinong tulisan?” another online user recommended.

The Department of Interior and Local Government also previously reminded the public and local traffic enforcers that only its deputized agents can confiscate driver’s licenses.

This was stated in an old joint memorandum.

“The LGUs can issue traffic citation tickets but only the LTO and their deputized agents can confiscate driver’s licenses,” the memorandum read.

