Spread the cheer: Cinematique seeks toys, books donation for children’s Christmas party

A cinematique is spreading Holiday cheer and Christmas spirit with its latest initiative for children.

Cinematique Centre Manila on Tuesday announced that it is organizing a special event for the young ones as part of its “Pelikularuan” program.

The “Pelikularuan” program is the FDCP’s Christmas film treat and toy giveaway initiative for children.

FDCP refers to the Film Development Council of the Philippines, the agency which operates the cinematique.

For the program, the cinematique said that it is accepting new and pre-loved toys and books to be given to a children’s Christmas party on December 20, Tuesday at the Cinematique Centre Manila.

It is accepting donations until December 19, Monday.

Those interested to donate may drop off the items at the Cinematheque Centre Manila located at 855 TM Kalaw Street at Ermita, Manila.

“Join us in spreading the spirit of Christmas!” it said on a Facebook post.

Last week, the cinematique announced free screenings of memorable Filipino children’s films such as “Sarah… Ang Munting Prinsesa” and “Cedie: Ang Munting Prinsipe.”

The cinematique has been hosting the “Pelikularuan” Christmas program for children since 2017.