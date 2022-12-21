Concert promoter addresses ticket concerns after DJ Alesso’s no-show at Manila event

More than an hour after releasing a statement about Ben&Ben’s homecoming concert, Ovation Productions finally addressed concerns about DJ Alesso‘s non-appearance in his Manila headline event.

The concert promoter on Wednesday acknowledged that the popular Swedish DJ was not able to perform at the SMDC Festival Grounds on December 17 “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“A new date is being discussed and will be announced as soon as possible,” it added in a statement.

Ovation said that tickets for the Swedish DJ’s event will still be valid on the new to-be-announced date.

“Those who wish to refund, however, may do so at point of purchase. Thank you,” it said.

Before that, the concert promoter released a statement where it apologized for the “inconvenience” experienced by concertgoers during Ben&Ben‘s homecoming concert last December 18.

It cited “logistical challenges” as the reason.

The statement was released a day after the band apologized to their fans for the “stressful experience” during the event.

This came after fans allegedly encountered poor security, lack of crowd control and a generally “bad organization” of their concert.

Ovation said that it has “never encountered complaints of this nature” since it had handled many outdoor events before. This includes the shows of Usher, One Direction and Ed Sheeran.

The concert promoter then explained its side in a statement:

Some took the release of the statement on the Ben&Ben concert as an opportunity to air their concerns about another event organized by the concert promoter.

“So, kinalimutan [niyo ‘yung] Alesso event the night before that?” a Facebook user commented on Ovation’s Ben&Ben statement.

“So where’s the statement about Alesso and the refund? I think that should be addressed first since it happened ahead of this incident,” a different user commented.

Alesso was supposed to headline a scheduled event last Saturday but he disappointed his fans when he failed to show up.

Hours before his set, Ovation reportedly announced that he would not perform. It added that the show “will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

Around the same time as Alesso’s scheduled show in Manila, he posted an Instagram video of him performing in Bali.

The DJ later apologized for his non-appearance to his Filipino fans via Instagram Stories.

RELATED: ‘I’m deeply sorry’: Swedish DJ Alesso apologizes after no-show at weekend’s concert