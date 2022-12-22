‘Hindi ako yan’: Why Kuya Kim is being congratulated on social media

After reclaiming the UAAP Men’s basketball title, a photo of Ateneo Blue Eagles player Dave Ildefonso has been gaining traction for a hilarious reason.

In a post by Ateneo athletes’ fan Facebook fan page, some social media users likened the athlete to news personality Kim Atienza, more popularly known as Kuya Kim.

The comment section was also flooded with humorous congratulatory messages, tagging Kuya Kim instead of Ildefonso.

“Congrats, Kuya Kim!” a Facebook user jokingly wrote.

“Congratulations…Kuya Kim and the whole team of Blue Eagles…God bless you all,” a social media user said in jest.

“Congrats Kuya Kim Kuya Kim Atienza. Cyclist, Runner, Vlogger, Biker, and a Champion Basketball player,” an online user quipped.

Following these banters, Kuya Kim shared the post and said, “hindi ako yaaan.”

Despite his response, people continued to congratulate him in jest.

Kuya Kim’s post has gained more than 18,000 laugh reactions, 134,000 shares, and 763 comments.

After Ateneo’s victory against the University of the Philippines, Ildefonso revealed that he is already committed to play abroad although he did not specify where he is headed to.

