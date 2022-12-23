Your vote matters: Miss Universe Philippines invites Pinoys to help Celeste Cortesi on journey

“Time to show the universe the power of Filipinos!”

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization invited Pinoys to vote for this year’s bet, Celeste Cortesi of Pasay, on the Miss Universe app to help her advance to the semi-finals.

The 25-year-old beauty is already in the United States for the competition, which will hold its highly-anticipated coronation in New Orleans on Jan. 15, 2023.

“Send some love to our Miss Universe Philippines 2022 @celeste_cortesi by voting for her on the official Miss Universe app,” the organization said on social media on December 22.

“Let’s carve out the path toward the crown,” it added.

The post was welcomed by some Pinoys in the comments section.

“It’s Bayanihan time! Pilipinas, Atin ‘To!” a Filipino wrote.

“Yazzzz!!! Our 5th Filipina Miss [Universe]!” another online user exclaimed.

“Madam, ang lakas mo! Ready na kami makipagbardagulan sa finals,” commented a different Pinoy.

Filipinos can vote for Celeste on the app through the following steps detailed in a separate report.

READ: How to vote for Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi into Miss Universe 2022 semifinals