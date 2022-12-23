Dr. Martens announces permanent closure of Philippine stores

British footwear brand Dr. Martens Philippines on Friday announced that it will closed down all its stores in the country.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of all Dr. Martens stores in the Philippines,” the company said in a Facebook post on Friday, December 23.

The last day of their operations will be on Dec. 31, 2022.

The brand also announced that these stores will be offering a 50% discount on its classic bestsellers and original icons.

Their branches are located at Glorietta 4, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, and Manila Bay.

Several social media users were saddened by the closure announcement.

Others also shared how their Dr. Martens shoes lasted for a long time.

“This is very sad. My honey only buys Docs in all of your stores. You served him well. Thanks,” a social media user said.

“My 23 years old DMs (Dr. Martens) is in good condition. How sad…tsk tsk tsk,” an online user wrote.

“Sad. I love DMs. My college shoes,” a Facebook user said.

“I still have my 1st dm’s way back in 1994. And now my daughter and I have the same shoe size and she’ll be wearing it on her f2f in skul,” an online user said.

“’90s classic boots na mahigit 1 decade ko na ginagamit, di pa rin sira which I bought it during my 1st salary. Kudos to #DRMARTENS Philippine and staff,” a social media user said.

“Iconic shoe sa mga batang 90s..pag naka suot neto parang feel mo rich kid kana rin,” a Facebook user wrote.

The footwear company was established in 1901 by the Griggs family in the small town of Wollaston, Northamptonshire in England.

Before making it big in the fashion industry, Dr. Martens shoes were initially worn by postmen and factory workers. The shoe sells before at £2 or P133.21. (£1= P166.61; Figures from Google exchange rate).

The shoes produced by the company only boomed after British musician Pete Townshend “wear them as a symbol of his own working-class pride and rebellious attitude.”