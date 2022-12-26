‘Exactly 18 years ago today’: Robredo family recreates old photos on Christmas Day

Members of the Robredo family warmed some hearts online after throwback photos were uploaded during their Christmas celebration.

Former vice president Leni Robredo posted a collage of photos that showed her family recreating poses they did 18 years ago during their stay in the United States.

The before-and-after photos showcased how close her three daughters Aika, Tricia and Jillian are with their aunt Gaile Robredo-Vitas.

Gaile Robredo-Vitas, Robredo’s niece, is a dermatologist who offers skin-related tips and advice on social media.

In her post, Robredo said that the old posts were captured on Christmas Day way back in 2004.

“Because we did not have anything planned on Christmas Day, we decided to recreate more poses from the Christmas 2004 pictures we found,” she said.

“Exactly the same place, exactly 18 years ago today,” the economist added.

Robredo also uploaded a separate photo of Jillian recreating her solo moment by the fireplace at four years old.

“Asked Jill to recreate this pose exactly 18 years after. The first one was taken Christmas Eve 2004 when @jillrobredo was just 4,” she said.

“The second pic was taken a few minutes ago, Christmas Eve 2022, at the exact same spot, here in Pennsylvania,” Robredo added.

Jillian’s old photo was juxtaposed with her recent snapshot on the post. The fireplace in the background also seemed to have gotten a renovation over the years.

Jillian’s photo gained the most traction on Facebook. It garnered 119,000 reactions, 549 comments and 1,600 shares so far.

Of the reactions, 98,000 were heart reactions, 18,000 were likes and 1,800 were care emojis.

Several online users in the comments section expressed fondness for Jillian’s trip to memory lane.

“Cuteness overload,” one Facebook user said.

“Adorableeee,” another online user commented.

“So pretty! Merry Christmas po,” another Facebook user said.

Prior to this, on December 5, Robredo also shared throwback photos of Tricia at the Peabody Terrace in Cambridge.

The first photo showed Aika at 10 years old in a playful pose with her sister Tricia at 4. This was juxtaposed with Tricia’s solo picture at the same spot.

“Two pictures taken at the exact same spot at the Peabody Terrace in Cambridge with 24 years between them,” Robredo said.

“First pic was taken Fall 1998 when Aika was 10 and Tricia was 4 (Jillian wasn’t born yet). Second pic was taken Fall 2022 with Tricia, already 28. Aika was in Manila then,” she added.

Robredo has been busy with different speaking engagements in the United States and in Europe since October.

She briefly returned to Manila during the last week of November to attend important events, and then returned to the United States in December.

