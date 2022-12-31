Drivers told to slow down after Alabang community’s ‘Garfield’ gets run over

Drivers were reminded to slow down for animals after a feline was run over by a vehicle despite the presence of signage indicating their presence in the area.

Cats Around Town PH, a Facebook page dedicated to community cats around Alabang Town Center, announced that Garfield, one of its felines, died on December 27 due to a car accident.

“The Security Guard caring for him is heartbroken because he was such a sweetheart,” the page said last Wednesday, adding that Garfield was a “sweet big boy.”

“This is a reminder to all drivers to PLEASE SLOW DOWN for our community animals,” the page added.

“We love you and we will miss you, Garfield! Say hi to our other Townie Angels for us. Til we meet again,” Cats Around Town PH continued.

It also included in its Facebook post a picture of Garfield and the signage near the parking area with the words: “SLOW DOWN! There are cats and dogs around the area. Drive with caution.”

Garfield’s demise saddened some Filipinos who claimed to know the cat personally.

“Oh no!! I know this boy… Run free, Garfield! You will be missed. We love you. So sad…” a Facebook user wrote in the comments.

“Oh noooo, that was his safe space pa naman and he was always hungry for human affection,” another online user commented.

“Hala. Pinapakain [ko] po ‘yan [sila] dun [pag] break time [ko], tatlo po ‘yan [sila]..” a different Pinoy wrote.

Others expressed disappointment at the driver’s failure to heed the signage warning.

“May mga ganyan talagang driver. Basta makahawak lang ng sasakyan. Hanapin at kasuhan ‘yan! #brakeforanimals,” a Facebook user said.

“Uuugh! We hate irresponsible car owner na hindi chine-check ang mga tumatawid na animals,” another Pinoy commented.

Last year, non-profit Pawssion Project Foundation launched a campaign called “Brake for Animals” which reminded drivers to be careful when encountering animals on the road.

The campaign involved billboards and LED boards being mounted on both sides of EDSA, one of the busiest main thoroughfares in the country.