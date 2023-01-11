Foreign YouTuber gets arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

A foreign YouTuber was arrested on Tuesday, January 10 after being accused of sexually molesting a female minor in Alabang and bringing her to a budget hotel.

The content creator was identified as Marcel Messall, more popularly online as Mr. Pogi German, who has over 42,100 subscribers on YouTube.

The victim said that she thought that she was invited to participate in a “24-hour Jowa Challenge” YouTube video. However, she was surprised when she was portrayed as a “pick-up girl” when the video was uploaded on Facebook.

Muntinlupa Police Colonel Angel Garcillano also said Messall is aware that the victim is just 17 years old.

For content purposes, the YouTuber allegedly tells the victim in the video to say that she is just 18 years old, Garcillano added.

Messall in the disclaimer says the purpose of the video is “to help Filipina girls like her who can’t afford daily essentials like food or gatas for her baby.”

In the latter part of the video, he reveals that it was just a prank and that he did not want to have sexual intercourse with the minor.

However, based on the medical findings the victim was found to be sexually assaulted.

The German national was charged for rape as well as photo and video voyeurism in relation to the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act or R.A. 7610.

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon urged local councilors to declare Messall as persona non grata (unwelcome) for promoting prostitution and painting the city negatively.

“Hindi natin tino-tolerate ang ganitong klaseng mga activity. This also serves as a warning to all other persons na engaged sa ganito; kung ganyang klaseng content din ang gagawin nila, wag na nilang pagtangkaan pa,” Biazon said.

Messall’s video has gained 300,000 reactions, 12 million views, and 24,000 comments as of writing.

According to Facebook policy, content that promotes human trafficking, prostitution, escort, or sexual services is prohibited.

As of press time, Facebook has yet to take down the video.