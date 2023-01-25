Vlogger Panlasang Pinoy, family lose belongings during holiday trip to Philippines

US-based content creator Vanjo Merano of Panlasang Pinoy and his family lost their belongings on their way to the Philippines for the holidays.

In a vlog uploaded on Sunday, January 22, Vanjo said among the items they lost include branded bags, glasses, perfumes, and chocolates, which were supposed to be gifts for their relatives.

He said that they were aware of pilfered baggage incidents in airports which is why they secured “more important” belongings in their hand-carry luggage.

Despite their measures, Vanjo and his family said they were saddened over the items they lost.

“[M]ahalaga rin naman kasi yung nandoon sa check-in [luggage] yung mga pang-regalo. Gusto lang namin magpasaya sa Pasko kaya ganoon talagang nag-effort kami [at] nag-ipon para makabili ng mga pang-regalo tapos ‘yun nawala,” he said.

The food vlogger said they could not point their fingers at anyone since they went to three airports on their way to the Philippines, the content creator said.

“Kasi hindi kami pwedeng bumintang basta-basta dahil tatlong lugar yung pinuntahan namin—tatlong airport. Galing kami sa Chicago so andyan yung O’Hare [International Airport], nag-land kami sa San Francisco [International Airport] pagkatapos noon nagpunta kami ng terminal one ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) so tatlo,” he narrated.

“Hindi ko alam kung saan nawala ‘yun ano [items]. Pati kasi chocolate nawala, hindi ko alam paano natin babasahin yung scenario na yun,” he added.

When they were at the NAIA, Vanjo shared that he and his family have waited for about one and a half hours before their luggage came out of the conveyor system.

The food vlogger said he is excited to spend Christmas in the Philippines since it has been over a decade since he visited the country for the holidays.

Because of the incident, Vanjo said they bought gifts for their loved ones in exchange for the stolen items.

“Ako pala yung hindi sumaya kasi binilan namin ng regalo ulit ‘yung mga nawalan kaya hindi ako sumaya kasi gumastos ulit kami ng panibago,” the content creator said in jest.

“Despite all of that na nangyari sa aming hindi maganda, pagdating naman sa Pilipinas ang saya naman namin kumbaga mas mataas yung level nung magandang nangyari kumpara doon sa hindi,” Vanjo said.

He also reminded travelers to be cautious when flying abroad.

NAIA told Interaksyon that they have already reached out to Vanjo but the content creator has yet to respond to their message.

Meanwhile, O’Hare International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and Philippine Airlines have yet to reply to Interaksyon’s request for comments.

Last September, another content creator Ady Cotoco lost P200,000 worth of items upon arrival in Manila.

