Bayanihan: Donation drive launched to save Tanay shelter for stray animals

Filipinos rallied online to help save a shelter for stray animals after it was reported to be at risk of being closed down.

In a tweet, ABS-CBN reporter Anna Cerezo uploaded photos and a video that showed the dire situation of an animal shelter called Anto-Nym and Steve Haven for Strays in Tanay, Rizal.

Over 130 dogs and cats are at risk of losing their chance at finding their forever home due financial woes Tanay shelter asks help to save the first place the strays got to call home and the only family they’ve come to know @ABSCBNNews 📸: Anto-Nym & Steve Haven for Strays pic.twitter.com/BwR3eqI1IY — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) January 22, 2023

“Over 130 dogs and cats are at risk of losing their chance at finding their forever home due to financial woes. Tanay shelter asks help to save the first place the strays got to call home and the only family they’ve come to know,” the report said.

This news soon caught the attention of concerned Filipinos.

The tweet garnered 4,148 likes, 122 quote retweets and 3,963 retweets on the short-messaging social media platform.

Several Filipinos inadvertently pulled off a bayanihan effort for these animals as they crowdsourced for funds on the shelter’s behalf.

The donation channels on GCash and BDO were also circulated on Twitter.

“Hello!! Please do help these poor babies. If you can donate, please donate,” a Twitter user said.

“Please donate if you can! I’m sure any amount will do,” another tweeted.

One online user urged the public to adopt the animals if they can.

“Adopt if you can, please give them home,” the user tweeted.

The shelter’s Facebook page also took to Facebook to cry for help to save the dog’s home.

In a post on January 18, the facility’s founder bared the shortage of their food supply for both rescued dogs and cats.

“PLEASE MAAWA NAMAN PO KAYO. Pumapayat na mga dogs dahil hindi na nagiging regular ang pagkain nila. Sana talaga maka-receive kami ng regular donations of dog and cat food and bigas. I have to literally beg almost every week,” the post reads.

In an update on January 23, the owner asked for extra shirts, sweaters, or any type of clothing that dogs could wear to help them survive amid the cold season.

“Baka may mga dog sweaters, dog shirts, or kahit ano na pwede ipasuot sa dogs na di na ginagamit. Kailangan namin sa shelter. May mga tuwalya sila at telon [sa] paligid pero nanunuot pa din ang lamig, lalo na yung mga manipis ang balahibo,” the post reads.

The founder’s dedication

According to a report, a retired chemical engineer named Edwina Villarosa founded the center in 2020 during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Villarosa in the interview said that she sold her condominium unit in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City to purchase a farm for all the rescues.

As a new stray enters her home, the bills also piled up. Every month, Villarosa said that the shelter needs at least P90,000.

This is for the rescues’ vaccination, food supply, vitamins and other needs.

“Wala ako kinikita dito pero lahat ng kinikita ko napupunta dito,” Villarosa was quoted in a report as saying.

“I do tech consultant for several companies. Dun ako nakakuha ng funds. Pero dahil consultacy hindi ito stable. Umaasa ako sa SSS pension, ‘yun lang regular. Minsan humihingi ako ng tulong sa mga anak ko,” she added.

Amid the hardships, Villarosa emphasized how much she loves the strays.

“Hindi sapat ‘yung mapakain lang sila. Kahit 100 plus sila, mahal na mahal ko sila. Lahat ‘yan may pangalan and lahat ‘yan alam pangalan nila,” the 68-year-old woman said.