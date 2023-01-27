EXO to visit Philippines? Concert organizer teases K-pop fans

Pulp Live World COO Happee Sy-Go teased K-pop fans about a possible EXO show in the Philippines.

On Twitter, Happee, also dubbed as “Inang Reyna ng K-pop”, was asked by a fan if she has a plan to bring the K-pop group to the country.

She replied, “Kapit na.”

Happee did not specify if all of the EXO members will visit the country.

The group is expected to be complete this year as Baekyhun will be discharged from his mandatory military service on February 5.

Happee also did not mention whether the event will be a concert or a fan meet but she said that the supposed event will be in the second quarter of the year.

The series of tweets by Inang Reyna brought excitement among Filipino EXO-Ls.

“NAIIYAK NA AGAD AKO INANG,” an online user tweeted.

“EXO wholesale ba to o tingi version?” a Twitter user asked.

“Nakakapit na po pero bakit kabado pa rin,” a social media user said.

“EXO [handshake emoji] INANG @happeehour IS THE BEST COMBO EVER HAHA WILLING NA PO MAGING KOKOBROKE SOON,” an online user wrote.

Last December, EXO members Chen and Xiumin, along with other K-pop artists, held a two-day concert in the country.

Meanwhile, the EXO sub-unit EXO-SC composed of Sehun and Chanyeol will hold a “BACK TO BACK FANCON” in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 4.

EXO’s agency SM Entertainment has yet to announce if the group will have a world tour.

The K-pop group’s leader Suho also announced last year that they will have a comeback this 2023.

