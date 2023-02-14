Caritas Philippines helps raise aid for quake victims in Turkey, Syria

The Philippine Catholic Church’s social action and humanitarian arm is helping raise aid for victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

The Caritas Philippines asked the dioceses across the country to have a second collection during Sunday Masses to help relief efforts in the affected countries.

“We would like to prompt and inspire generosity from you to support our Alay Kapwa Solidarity Appeal for Caritas Turkey and Caritas Syria,” said its president Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo.

“We intend to send our solidarity assistance for Turkey and Syria by the end of the month,” he said.