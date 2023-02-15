How to renew your vehicle registration online

The public no longer needs to visit the Land Transportation Office and spend the entire day renewing the registration of vehicles.

On Tuesday, LTO announced that the vehicle owners may now renew the registration of their vehicles online.

“Through this scheme, private individuals, companies or organizations can now use the LTMS (Land Transportation Management System) portal to renew the registration of their vehicles without the need to go to any of the agency’s district offices,” said LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo Tugade.

Below is the online motor vehicle registration renewal process:

Step 1: Client

Step 2: The client acquires a motor vehicle certificate of coverage from their choice of insurance company.

Certificate of Coverage is electronically transmitted to LTMS by the insurance company.

Step 3: The client brings the motor vehicle to Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center to check the roadworthiness of the motor vehicle.

The inspection report is electronically transmitted to LTMS by PMVIC.

Step 4: The client login to LTO Portal and started the Online Motor Vehicle Registration Renewal application.

The system auto-populates the following:

COC#

Inspection #

Step 5: The client completes the online payment. Then, an official receipt is generated by the system. This receipt will be sent to the client’s email and is also viewable in LTO Portal Account.

Step 6: Online motor vehicle Registration renewal is complete.

Tugade said that the online renewal of vehicle registration will only apply to plain renewal transactions.

The online transaction is also exclusive for LTMS-registered vehicles. This means that the private vehicle should first be registered under the LTMS centralized database.

Those who do not have an LTMS account may visit any LTO district office to process their registration.

The succeeding renewal may be done online, LTO said.

Before registering a vehicle, Tugade reminded the public of the requirements:

Secure certificate of Coverage or insurance

Vehicle must be inspected by a Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center

LTO said that the renewal of the registration of vehicles may just take five to ten minutes.