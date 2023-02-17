Makati gov’t orders temporary closure of Wantusawa oyster bar after alleged food poisoning

The Makati City government ordered the temporary shutdown of Wantusawa Oyster Bar after its customers claimed that they experienced food poisoning early this year.

On February 13, the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office served a closure order against the restaurant for violating the Sanitation Code.

Mayor Abby Binay issued this order “to restore order and discipline in Makati and protect the interest of legitimate businesses, Makatizens and the general public.”

The restaurant’s management was quoted in a report as saying that the Makati City government implemented the temporary closure as it wait for the result of the water and oyster test.

As it waits for the resumption of its operations, the oyster bar said it would conduct “maintenance work and repairs to help improve the quality of service we provide.”

Last January, the review section of the restaurant’s Facebook page was flooded with complaints.

The restaurant’s customers claimed that they experienced stomach discomfort and food-related illnesses after allegedly consuming meals from the oyster bar.

Following this, it released a statement addressing online allegations of food poisoning.

Wantusawa said that it takes customer feedback and reviews “very seriously,” adding it is “taking it to heart.”

“We always strive to provide freshly prepared meals while adhering to critical safety and health standards,” it added.

The restaurant also said that it conducted laboratory tests on samples during the dates it received complaints.

The oyster bar said the results “have shown a negative result for bacteria and thus clearing the possibility of any food poisoning.”

Wantusawa lamented the alleged continued “social media bullying” despite its efforts, laboratory tests and health clearances.

“In our pursuit of truth and due process, we shall likewise review our options to take any legal action against these purveyors of bullying and untruth,” it said.

Social media users, however, found the restaurant’s statement “insensitive.”

RELATED: Oyster bar’s statement on food poisoning claims draws flak from diners

Wantusawa opened in Poblacion in 2018 and has since opened a food truck in Rockwell.

It offers fresh, baked, grilled and fried oysters, as well as shareable seafood plates. It also serves bowls of rice and noodles.