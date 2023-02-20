Mutya ng Pilipinas forges ties with Miss Intercontinental, picks Iona Gibbs as delegate

A long-running national pageant announced its new partnership with Miss Intercontinental Organization (MIO), organizer of a popular international competition.

Since 2014, Miss Intercontinental had been handled by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., the organization of the Binibining Pilipinas, the other oldest national pageant in the country.

The Mutya ng Pilipinas (MNP) on February 15 announced that it is the new owner of the Miss Intercontinental franchise, thus having the privilege to send official delegates to the latter’s future competitions.

Mutya 2022 Iona Gibbs of Bataan has also been chosen as the Philippines delegate for the 51st Miss Intercontinental. Details about this upcoming event are yet to be announced.

“Mutya Ng Pilipinas one of the most respected and longest-running pageants in the country proudly announces its official alliance with the Miss Intercontinental Organization (MIO). Having been awarded the license for 2023, this means that MNP 2022, Iona Gibbs will be the official delegate to the MIO pageant in 2023,” MNP said.

In its statement, Mutya ng Pilipinas said it is “compatible” with the Miss International Organization in its search process for aspiring beauty queens.

“Sharing compatible approaches in its platform for beauty pageantry, MIO searches throughout the continents just as Mutya ng Pilipinas conducts its campaign in the far reaches of the country’s hometowns and in Filipino Overseas Communities abroad,” it said.

This partnership is the fulfillment of a commitment to Mutya’s expansion, according to its Chairman Fred Yuson.

“In 2019, on our 51st Mutya ng Pilipinas edition, I made a commitment towards MNP’s growth and expansion. Today is the day with the announcement of our formal ties with MIO,” Yuson said.

MNP president Cory Quirino is optimistic about the future of the pageant after its alliance with the MIO.

“We welcome MIO with open arms and look forward to a great year in Mutya ng Pilipinas 2023. Pageant fans should expect much enthusiasm and excitement this year and hopefully in the years to come,” Quirino said.

Following this big change, pageant fans and pageant-dedicated social media pages aired speculations about the future of Binibining Pilipinas.

The MNP had crowned national winners for Miss Intercontinental until 2013.

From 2014 to 2022, it was the BPCI that selected the Philippines’ representatives for this international search.

Under the BBP, Gabrielle Basiano of Samar competed for the 50th Miss Intercontinental. Basiano finished in the Top 20.

With the Miss Intercontinental under MNP, there are only two crowns left for this year’s edition of BBP.

These are as follows:

Miss International – the major crown

Miss Globe

Binibining Pilipinas Charities has also recently cut ties with the Miss Grand International organization.

It is now under the Miss World Philippines.

