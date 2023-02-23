‘Annyeonghi gaseyo’: Decades-old Korean Village in Malate to close down

Many Filipinos were saddened by the news that a Korean restaurant in Malate, Manila, which has been in the business for over 40 years, is set to close its doors to the public.

GMA News Online reported that Korean Village’s last day of operations is on February 25, Saturday.

After learning about this news, patrons reminisced about their memories in Korean Village. They also shared their favorite food orders.

“GGWP (Good game, well played) Korean Village. Since childhood your kalbi and sundubu jjigae (or however they’re spelled) were the best,” a social media user said.

“Grabe dalaga pa ako nung nakain kami dyan,” an online user wrote.

“We had so much awesome food and memories there…Their kalbi is to die for,” a Facebook user said.

“Panalo foods dito, sayang at magsasarap,” a social media user commented.

A Facebook user also said that Korean Village is the first Korean restaurant she has tried.

“Korean Village will be missed dearly by many regular customers. Their best seller dishes are kakbi que , chapchae and mandukuk soup and many more. Farewell Korean Village,” an online user wrote.

TV personality Kuya Kim Atienza, meanwhile, visited the restaurant to have his last bowl of spicy sweet Kalbicheem.

“Thank you for the 40 wonderful years, Korean Village!” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“Anyong Hasseo (annyeonghi gaseyo) dear friend. Good bye!” he added.



Korean Village is located at 566 J. Nakpil St. in Malate.

It is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.