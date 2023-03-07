Local barbershop collects hair to help Oriental Mindoro oil spill cleanup drive

An Oriental Mindoro-based barbershop is collecting hair that will be used in the oil spill cleanup drive in the province.

Bruskos Barber Shop started this initiative in response to the leaked industrial oil from the sunken MT Princess Empress.

The tanker carries 800,000 liters of oil which threaten the livelihood of over 18,000 fishermen and Verde Island Passage’s marine biodiversity.

Hair is an effective oil absorbent. It can be used to create hair booms—floating barriers used to contain oil spills.

The barber shop also said that 10% of their sales from March 4 to April 4 will be donated directly to the affected families of the oil spill.



Bruskos Barber Shop is located at Xentro Mall in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

Proyekto Philippines, a non-government organization, has also started a hair and financial donation drive for the province.



During the 2006 Guimaras oil spill, barber shops and beauty salons across the country donated hair to be used in the clean-up drive.

