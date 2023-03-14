PSA: Complaints, concerns can now be reported to LTO through new online form

Filipinos can now send their complaints regarding the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) service through an online form.

Called “Isumbong Mo Kay Chief!,” the online complaint platform can be accessed by scanning a QR code sticker that will be posted on all LTO district and regional offices.

Pictures that featured the QR code were also uploaded on LTO’s Facebook page.

Based on the post, mobile users only need to scan the QR code to gain access to the platform. It is powered by the Google Form.

Here are screenshots of the interface of LTO’s online complaint form:

Based on the form, LTO would require the complainant’s personal information first before an entry can be submitted.

These include the person’s full name, email address and cellphone number.

LTO assured the public that their personal information will be protected under its Data Privacy Policy in compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

“Makakaasa ka po na mananatiling lihim ang iyong pagkakakilanlan kung ito po ang iyong nais,” the agency said in the form.

Complainants, meanwhile, can choose which type of complaint they will submit to the LTO. If the concern is not among the choices, they may also write it in detail in the blank provided.

In a statement during the launch, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade explained that this initiative is part of the goal to fully digitize the agency.

“Isa po ito sa mga inisyatibo ng LTO tungo sa mas epektibong pagseserbisyo sa taumbayan at sa mabilis na mga transaksyon lalo na’t pursigido nating itinutulak ang full digitalization ng ahensya,” Tugade said.

“Hinihikayat po natin ang ating mga kababayan na ipabatid sa LTO sa pamamagitan ng online feedback mechanism platform na ito ang kumpletong detalye ng inyong mga reklamo upang aming maimbestigahan at maaksyunan,” he added.

Prior to this, Filipinos report complaints and other incidents of concern to LTO’s social media accounts, contact numbers, and onsite offices.