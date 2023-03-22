Rundown: PUV terminal routes at new transpo hub One Ayala

The new transportation hub for southbound UV Express vans is now open for commuters.

One Ayala on March 20 unveiled photos of its well-lit and spacious area for the vans. They were previously located at the Park Square building in Ayala Center in Makati City.

Their new location is at the Lower Ground Level of the One Ayala hub.

It is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“Upgrade your commute experience here at One Ayala with the PUV Terminal at Lower Ground Level! All routes were transferred from Park Square, except for PUJ Pasay Libertad,” the post reads.

In the photos, the PUV terminal is divided into gates, similar to the boarding gates at the airport.

Each gate also has seats for passengers waiting for their rides and barriers to keep long queues organized.

Moreover, there’s also an information booth near the entrance for commuters who might need assistance.

In a separate post, One Ayala listed the routes of the PUVs and UV Express vans that were transferred at the hub.

The routes include Metro Manila cities and nearby areas:

Antipolo, Rizal

Makati City

Parañaque City

Pasig City

Marikina City

Laguna

Cavite

Taguig City

Las Piñas City

The terminal for the buses, meanwhile, is located on the Upper Ground Floor of One Ayala.

It is connected to the MRT-Ayala Station for further convenience of commuters.

Several restaurants and stalls have also opened around the place. These include Pick Up Coffee, Denny’s Diner, Randy’s Donuts and Lawson’s.

One Ayala is envisioned as the new “intermodal transport hub along EDSA” that will feature three terminal floors for different modes of public transport.

The area was once occupied by the Intercontinental Manila, a five-star hotel that ceased operations in December 2015.

