Pinoy traveler’s ‘anti-offloading’ toga outfit goes viral

A Filipino traveler gained attention online after he wore a toga or academic regalia for his departure at the airport.

On March 24, a traveler named Jim Morales posted photos of himself in a full black toga outfit in preparation for his immigration interview at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

“Ewan ko na lang talaga,” Morales said in his post.

Morales did this after a female traveler made headlines when she reported that an immigration officer asked for proof that she already graduated.

These include a college yearbook and a graduation photo. These questions cost her to miss her flight which cost her P19,000.

The traveler’s video about it also triggered widespread criticisms against immigration officers’ lengthy immigration interviews.

Instead of bringing these items, Morales wore a toga as his proof that he finished school.

His post has so far garnered 7,600 reactions, 784 comments and 3,200 shares. It also circulated across social media platforms.

The viral post also got shared by several popular Facebook pages. One Facebook post that featured Morales’ toga attire garnered 238,000 reactions, 7,900 comments and 15,000 shares on the platform.

“Kasi yung yearbook matagal pa ma-issue, toga at diploma na lang muna para sure,” the post reads.

The page further described the getup as an “anti-offloading outfit.”

In a video update, Morales said that he was able to pass the immigration interview and depart from Manila.

The vlogger shared that he and his friend arrived in Japan.

“Nakadating na po tayo dito sa Japan. Madali lang pong nakapasok ako sa immigration ng Pilipinas. Ang bait po ng immigration ng Pilipinas,” he said.

Morales then told his friend in jest that he forgot to bring a jacket because he only remembered to wear his regalia.

“Toga lang yung nadala ko,” he told his friend.

Morales’ toga getup

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Morales said that he did not intend to ridicule immigration officials with his toga outfit.

“It was not meant to ridicule immigration officials but to highlight the fact that some Filipino tourists were held unreasonably at the airport and barred from leaving the country,” he was quoted by the report as saying.

“Someone brought a diploma; so, I brought a toga to be different,” the traveler added.

Prior to this, some travelers also reportedly brought a college yearbook, copies of diplomas, and other personal documents that are not related to their travel in fears that the immigration might ask these from them.

In response to the fiasco, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) apologized to all travelers who were inconvenienced because of its processes.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused the Filipina passenger and other Filipino passengers,” it said.

The BI then asked for consideration from the public, citing that its officials are only doing their job to combat human trafficking.

“The BI is but one of the numerous agencies of the government tasked to combat trafficking. The BI seeks consideration and understanding as the agency is constrained to implement strict measures to assess departing passengers,” it said.

Citing data in 2022, the BI said that it has found 472 victims of human trafficking or illegal recruitment and 873 travelers carrying fake documents.

