‘Hustle culture’: Interactive mural pays tribute to new generation workforce

Young people are more prone to glorify “hustle culture.”

This was why a bottled mineral water brand mounted an interactive mural to remind the new generation workforce to continuously take care of themselves as they hustle and grind in their budding careers.

Wilkins Pure on May 24 unveiled a blue-themed art installation at the bus terminal of SM Megamall along EDSA. This is dedicated to young workers in the country.

The mural allowed the public to leave special messages as they recognized and showed appreciation to their hardworking family and friends.

The 27-year-old brand said it was also a reminder for workers, especially young ones, to care for themselves, their families, and their country as they hustle in their chosen occupations.

“Staying healthy starts with proper hydration,” Cesar Gangoso, ASEAN and South Pacific East Region frontline marketing director of Coca-Cola Philippines, said.

Wilkins is a brand under the established beverage company.

“We hope our artwork can inspire our Filipino workforce to always be at their best so they can continue showing up for the most important people in their lives,” Gangoso added.

The mural featured images of young Filipinos pursuing their passions and establishing themselves in their respective careers.

Wilkins unveils its digital mural dedicated to the young generation of Filipino workers here in SM Megamall’s bus terminal along EDSA: pic.twitter.com/bEbNPUdCZX — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) May 24, 2023

It was created by the artists of Ang Gerilya, whose artworks can be viewed on an Instagram account with handle @anggerilya.

Marianne Rios, one of its artists, said that the group always dedicates “any” of its artwork to the Filipino people.

“This piece was refreshing because it gave us an opportunity to highlight the welfare of the new generation workforce,” she said.

“Using the cultural identity of Filipino traditions, we wanted to remind people to take care of their health. ‘Di natin magagawa ‘yung trabaho natin if hindi natin naalagaan ang sarili natin,” Rios added.

Among those who left a message in the interactive mural was Cavite-based carinderia owner Mia Delos Reyes, also known as “Mama Mia” online.

“Nag-iwan din ako ng wellness reminder para sa iyo at sa aking pamilya, dahil Wilkins reminded me to take care of myself as I take care of my loved ones,” she said in a Facebook post.

The mural graced SM Megamall’s bus terminal from June 1 to 4.

What is ‘hustle culture?’

“Hustle culture” is usually prevalent among millennials or those born between 1981 and 1996.

The term has been used to describe the glorification of work.

The concept promotes the idea that there is always something more to strive for, whether it be more money to make or securing a bigger title or a promotion.

“Hustle culture” usually involves overworking on purpose and oftentimes boasting about it, according to a BBC feature.

“It all legitimized the idea that to be successful and get anything meaningful done, you have to be doing long hours,” Nick Srnicek, a lecturer in digital economy at King’s College London, was quoted as saying before.

Heejung Chung, professor of sociology and social policy at the University of Kent, also said that “hustle culture” involves people adhering “to the idea that you must devote yourself only to work and sacrifice everything outside of it.”

The concept has since become less popular following the COVID-19 pandemic as people rethink and reevaluate their lives to prioritize their health and well-being.