Rib resto shutters pioneer branch in Quezon City after 12 years

After more than a decade, a rib restaurant permanently shuttered the doors of its pioneer branch in Scout Rallos in Quezon City.

RUB Ribs & BBQ on Friday, June 2 announced that it has shut down its first branch after serving the community for 12 years or since 2011.

“Thank you to everyone who visited our little store and shared a meal with us. It means so much to us to have been a part of your lives,” it said in a Facebook post with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

The restaurant added that it looks forward to serving its patrons in its other branches, namely in the following:

Don Roces Avenue corner Scout Tobias St., Brgy. Laging Handa, Quezon City

88 East Capitol Drive, Kapitolyo, Pasig City

1703 Nicanor Garcia corner Baler St., Makati City

“To the little store that could… Thank you for giving us our wings and the countless memories,” RUB Ribs & BBQ concluded.

Patrons took it to the comments section to share how much they have grown to love the rib restaurant’s OG (original) branch.

“Love ko [diyan], lalo na nung nasa Scout Lazcano pa kami,” a Facebook user wrote.

“One of the best BBQ [barbeque] Baby Back Ribs, Quesadillas, Honey Fried Chicken, and Nachos Muchos in QC [Quezon City],” wrote another online user with a heart emoji.

“OG ribs in QC Scout area,” a different patron said with a crying face emoji.

“Our favorite ribs and Rub Ribs branch! While [it’s] compact, created big memories here — our civil wedding lunch venue,” shared another fan.

“Our fave resto. Tapos mag-kape sa katabing coffee shop,” recalled a different Pinoy with a crying face emoji.

RUB Ribs & BBQ prides itself on serving ribs and American comfort food such as chicken wings, nachos, and fries.

Its rib menu includes classic pork ribs and Raki’s baby back ribs.

The restaurant also serves ribs and other meat in party trays.