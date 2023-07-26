Cagayan official finds home ruined as he keeps community safe amid ‘Egay’ onslaught

A village official in Cagayan lost his home while ensuring that his community was safe during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Egay, now a typhoon, (international name: Doksuri) in northern Luzon.

Rodel Misador was making the rounds as a barangay worker in Barangay Palawig at Sta. Ana, Cagayan when the tropical cyclone ripped through the house he grew up in.

According to a report of ABS-CBN News, Misador had no idea that his residence was being destroyed already.

Misador said that seeing his completely wrecked house was inexplicable. Parts of their roof were torn apart, making it extremely vulnerable to elements.

Cagayan is used to being hit by typhoons. But Misador says seeing the home he grew up in completely destroyed is inexplicable. Like their tin roof, his courage and energy seem to have flown away with it. #EgayPH pic.twitter.com/sBypir0833 — Raphael Bosano (@raphbosano) July 26, 2023

“Napaiyak ako po,” he said to ABS-CBN reporter Raphael Bosano.

“Kung may tumutulong sa amin po, gagawin namin ito,” he added, when asked what he would do now.

“Egay” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last Friday, July 21.

It intensified into a super typhoon on the morning of Tuesday, July 25.

“Egay” has since been downgraded to a typhoon but nevertheless poses a danger to those in northern Luzon, especially those in the northernmost tip of the country experiencing typhoon-force winds and torrential rain.

It made landfall over Fuga Island in Aparri, Cagayan before dawn on Wednesday, July 26. It made another landfall on Dalupiri Island in the same province hours later.

The highest tropical cyclone wind signal hoisted as of 2 p.m. is Wind Signal No. 4 over the northern portion of Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Apayao, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte.

“Egay” is forecast to exit PAR on Thursday morning.

Reports said it had left at least one person dead and thousands without electricity.

