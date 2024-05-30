Polish zoo welcomes twin baby lemurs

Warsaw zoo has welcomed twin baby black lemurs, an endangered species only found in the wild in Madagascar, where their habitat is threatened by deforestation and climate change.

“Our little lemurs were born on March 23… a boy and a girl,” said zookeeper Laura Turadek.

The Polish zoo now has six black lemurs, all with different characters.

“The male is actually very calm and friendly… the female, that is, the mother, is so possessive, she rules over everyone, she runs our ship here with an iron fist!,” Turadek said.

The zoo has launched an online competition for the public to choose names for the twins.

