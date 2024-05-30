‘Laudato Si university’: Ateneo shifts to 100% renewable energy

A top Catholic university in Manila is switching to sustainable energy to power its campus in an effort to help meet climate goals.

Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) on May 23 forged a partnership with SoIX Technologies Inc. and Shell Energy Philippines in its bid to become a “Laudato Si university”.

Jesuit Fr. Roberto Yap, ADMU president, said the agreement marks a milestone in the institution’s sustainable journey.

“This transition underscores our long-term commitment to integral ecology. I am thankful to our partners for joining us and helping us in this important switch,” Yap said.

ADMU is part of the first cohort of colleges and universities worldwide that have made an institutional commitment to participate in Pope Francis’ 7-year journey towards integral ecology.

The shift to 100% renewable energy is a concrete step by the university to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

The Jesuit-run university also aims to foster ecological conversion among its community.

SoIX is a Filipino startup revolutionizing the energy market with a technology-oriented marketplace. It aims to drive progress and deliver energy cost-saving strategies to Philippine industries.

Shell Energy Philippines is a retail electricity supplier under the Shell group.