Thailand recorded 14.9 million foreign tourists arrivals in the January to early June period this year, the Tourism Ministry said on Tuesday.

Foreign tourists have generated revenue of 709 billion baht ($19.40 billion) so far this year, it said. The government is targeting 35 million foreign arrivals for the full year.

($1 = 36.5400 baht)

