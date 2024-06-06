Augustinians to turn over Makati parish to Manila archdiocese

After over 50 years, the Augustinians will transfer the administration of the Parish of Nuestra Señora de Gracia in Makati City to the Archdiocese of Manila.

The archdiocese will continue the pastoral care of the parish in Barangay Guadalupe Viejo once it is officially turned over to them on June 16.

The change of parish administration will be highlighted with a Mass presided over by Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila and a symbolic turnover ceremony.

Fr. Aimark Asor, OSA, the current and last Augustinian parish priest of Nuestra Señora de Gracia Parish, will formally hand over administration to Fr. Joselito Martin, the incoming parish priest, with Fr. Jose Francisco Syquia as parochial vicar.

The Augustinians will also transfer the Monasterio de Guadalupe Community, a religious house and seminary built beside the church, to the archdiocese.

Fr. Alejandro Moral Antón, OSA prior general, approved the community’s dissolution effective on the same day.

“The turnover marks a significant change in the structure and operations of the Monasterio de Guadalupe Community and the Nuestra Señora de Gracia Parish,” the OSA – Province of Sto. Niño de Cebu said in a statement.

There will be a transition period until August 1, 2024, as mandated by Cardinal Advincula.

The Augustians established the Baroque-style church and monastery in 1601. They eventually left the monastery and the church in ruins in 1899 during the Philippine–American War.

Upon their return, they rebuilt the church as a parish and the monastery after nearly 75 years since they left.