‘In-game sa ganda-gandahan’: BINI Maloi’s strut at All-Star Games goes viral

BINI member Maloi Ricalde always brings out character in anything she does with BINI.

At the recently-concluded Star Magic All-Star Games 2024 where they performed “Karera” and “Pantropiko”, she stole the show with her entrance—for good and hilarious reasons.

In the viral video, Maloi is seen strutting and missing her staging mark at the center of Smart Araneta Coliseum.

ginawang fashion show amp lumagpas HAHSHAHAHAHHSBSBA pic.twitter.com/S64jiW8LJO — elo-wiz (@maloiyvez) June 2, 2024

The video garnered over 1.6 million views and has earned various reactions from amused fans.

“Slay pa rin ang ate ko na ‘yan,” one X (formerly Twitter) user replied.

“Buhay daw ay ‘di karera pero lumagpas na si Maloi,” another X user said.

“Aliw talaga ‘tong bias ko 😭😭,” wrote a fan.

“In game si @bini_maloi sa ganda-gandahan lumagpas tuloy sa gitna 😭,” one Pinoy wrote in a separate viral post on X that has over 170,000 views.

“Sis was feeling her oats too much hahahaha love her!,” reposted another online user.

Another viral upload of the same clip garnered over 500,000 views and hailed the BINI member as “Nation’s GG”.

“THE ENTRANCE OH MY GOD! NATION’S GG FOR REAL!”, the fan page posted.

Meanwhile, one fan in particular got creative and edited the clip into a meme.

It earned more than 356,000 views on TikTok and 417,000 views on X.

“Wala talagang kapaguran si Maloi e 😭” commented a TikTok user.

“Na-overcharge si maloi,” said one Filipino.

In a post on X, Maloi has responded to the matter with her usual quirky remarks.

Her post has over 77,000 likes and 1.4 million views.

“HAHAHAHA! Laban na laban,” drag queen Eva Le Queen replied.

“Pero akala ko talaga kasama sa choreo yon, lumampas ka pala talaga Maloi HAHWWHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAH,” wrote a fan.

BINI is set to hold their first solo concert “BINIverse” on June 28, 29, and 30 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Star Music PH has also announced a US and Canada tour with details yet to be announced.